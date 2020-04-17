DHHR orders immediate electronic filing of COVID-19 results from laboratories

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau of Public health has filed an order, requiring laboratories to provide immediate real-time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests to the Bureau and the local health department.

This order became effective on Thursday, April 16, according to a release from the DHHR.

“The immediate collection of data or other information on the disease will assist in effectively implementing public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19 to protect and promote the health of the people of West Virginia,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

The release stated that the order also requires each laboratory to become a validated submitter to the West Virginia Health Information Network or West Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System, and they must begin that process by April 21. Laboratories may continue testing while in the registration process, according to the release.

DHHR officials said that all health care providers should utilize laboratories capable of electronic reporting to the greatest extent possible.