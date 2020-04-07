Live Now
DHHR confirms 67 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va., bringing statewide total to 412

by: Sam Haines

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 412.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of Tuesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 412 tests returning positive. 11,647 tests returning negative and four positive cases resulting in death.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of coronavirus per county, according to the DHHR’s latest release.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).

