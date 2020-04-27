Delegate Corderman asks Governor Hogan roll back early inmate release plan

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — Washington County Delegate Paul Corderman (R- 2B) has taken the lead in calling on Governor Larry Hogan to roll back his plan to release prison inmates ahead of schedule because of the coronavirus.

Hagerstown’s Jamar Nolan is a combat veteran who struggled with PTSD after his release from the military and has some thoughts on the matter. He was convicted for a DUI and since his release, has worked diligently to put his life back together, as a youth coach and in a leadership role for the Salvation Army. He supports the governor’s early release of low-risk inmates because of the pandemic.

“I believe they should be released early,” Nolan says. “Give them the opportunity to go back into the community and be an asset to the community.”

But Delegate Corderman is one of several leaders in the Maryland House Republican Caucus asking the governor to rethink early release. He and his colleagues point to the strike teams Hogan sent into the nursing homes when the COVID-19 cases were surging. Why not do the same in correctional facilities, Corderman asks?

“And certainly if we can battle this virus in our nursing homes – in those tight confines,” says Corderman, ” we certainly can battle it in our correctional facilities as well.”

Leanne Kuehnle works with Gatekeepers, the Hagerstown-based group to transition released inmates so they don’t become repeat offenders. Gatekeepers feels strongly that a wholesale release of inmates without preparation for the “outside” is a sure ticket back behind bars. Recidivism rates are extremely high. But if there’s a middle ground in this pandemic, it’s important that there is testing.

“I know they want to release them for their own safety,” says Kuehnle, “but we don’t know what they may be carrying and the public may be at risk.”

Delegate Corderman believes Governor Hogan took some time over the weekend to consider the request from his colleagues and anticipates the caucus will hear from him as early as this week.

According to Hogan’s executive order, inmates who are eligible to be considered for early parole must be at least 60 years old and have:

A record of good institutional adjustment;

An approved home plan; an

Not been convicted of a crime of violence as defined by § 14-101 of the Criminal Law Article of the Maryland Code.

The order further states: