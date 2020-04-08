Delaware police stop out-of-state cars to enforce quarantine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A Portland man and a Chinese Company are under investigation after federal agents seized 100 unauthorized coronavirus test kits that were shipped to his apartment.

The COVID-19 test kits were not FDA approved and prohibited from entering the country in the first place, let alone going to a private individual's house. According to a federal search warrant in mid-March, United State Customs intercepted the suspicious coronavirus test kit package headed to an address in north Portland.