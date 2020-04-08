Delaware police stop out-of-state cars to enforce quarantine

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Delaware Gov. John Carney meets with staffers during a tour of the State Health Operations Center on Monday, March 16, 2020 to get an update on how Delaware is monitoring and responding to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Randall Chase)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Rehoboth Beach Police are monitoring cars with out-of-state license plates to enforce the governor’s mandate that any visitors quarantine themselves for two weeks. The city of Rehoboth Beach says in a news release Tuesday that police have followed 59 out-of-state cars since April 3 and found about a dozen drivers to be in violation. They also found six people on the beach despite its closure. No arrests have been made in any of the violations. Gov.  John Carney’s quarantine order does not apply to people who are just passing through the state. 

