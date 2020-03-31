DC mayor opens COVID-19 testing center for first responders

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed in the footsteps of neighboring Maryland and Virginia Monday by issuing a stay-at-home order for the nation’s capital, to take effect on April 1.

“The only reason you should be leaving your home,” said the mayor, “is to buy groceries, pick up medicine, exercise with your family or because you are seeking medical attention or performing an essential job.”

Bowser also opened a COVID-19 testing center in the District for first responders. The police and fire departments have been hit hard by the virus, Five police officers have tested positive and 14 fire and EMS squad personnel have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. More than another 175 first responders are under quarantine.

The mayor is predicting a sharp rise in coronavirus cases based on modeling she has seen and anticipates a “surge in hospitalization” in just over a month from now. IN D.C., there have been none coronavirus-related deaths and more than 400 reported cases.