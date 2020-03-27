DC Mayor Muriel Bowser gives coronavirus response update

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Bowser updates District residents on the coronavirus pandemic on March 27 at 11 a.m.

Bowser announced a new death due to COVID-19, a member of her team. According to the Government of the District of Columbia, there are 267 positive cases of COVID-19 in the District.

The CDC recommends following these steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

