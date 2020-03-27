DC Mayor Muriel Bowser gives coronavirus response update

Live Now
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Bowser updates District residents on the coronavirus pandemic on March 27 at 11 a.m.

Bowser announced a new death due to COVID-19, a member of her team. According to the Government of the District of Columbia, there are 267 positive cases of COVID-19 in the District.

The CDC recommends following these steps to limit the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Trending Stories