LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a national holiday meant to recognize those in the Vietnam War.

Organizers canceled or postponed many events to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, but veterans are encouraged to stay connected and participate in virtual events. A list of events can be found on the VA website.

U.S. Armed Forces personnel with active duty service between November 1st, 1955 to May 15th, 1975, regardless of the location of service which includes: