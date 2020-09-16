DC Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 56 new positive cases

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An 80-year-old man becomes Washington, D.C.’s 617th resident to die from COVID-19. DC Health reported his death, along with 56 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning. The most recent data is for Tuesday.
14,743 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Click here for more detailed data on COVID-19 from DC Health.
