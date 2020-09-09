DC Health reports four additional COVID-19 deaths

WASHINGTON (WDVM) –Four District residents died from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
DC Health says the COVID-19 death toll in Washington, D.C. is now 615. The four people who most recently died are women, ages 63, 74, 83, and 95.
DC Health also reported 25 new positive coronavirus cases. 14,387 people have tested positive in the District since the pandemic began.
Click here for more data from DC Health on COVID-19.
