Day cares operating for essential workers, waiting on government reimbursement

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Shortly after day cares shutdown their services because of the coronavirus pandemic, some were allowed to reopen to serve the children of essential employees.

The YMCA of Hagerstown is open and caring for children, at no cost to the parents.

Hagerstown YMCA CEO Maria Rubeling said their facility is observing the regulations set for day cares, but have not received their monetary reimbursement from the state after five weeks of operation.

“You know we’re hanging in there for the community and we’re doing the best we can,” Rubeling said. “But we haven’t gotten reimbursement yet because it does take a while. you have to submit invoicing and for every kid in here, we probably have to collect 10-12 pieces of paperwork”

Some day cares don’t have the option to reopen because of building closures.

“We don’t have a stand-alone building,” Vice President Chris Dunn of Clubhouse Kids said. “So we can’t even apply for caring for essential personnel children because we’re in a school.”

Rubeling said while they are waiting for their reimbursement, no payroll has been missed and employees are receiving an additional 15% premium.