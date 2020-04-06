Dancing alone: A senior center keeps clients up and moving

Coronavirus

by: FEDERICA NARANCIO

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lola Jaramillo’s elderly students are huddled in their homes, following orders to protect themselves from the new coronavirus, which hits older people especially hard. And in their homes, they can dance along with Jaramillo, getting the exercise that is so important to maintaining their health and mobility. The dance lesson was shared on the social media accounts of a nonprofit senior center in Washington that has been serving the capital’s older Hispanic community for over 50 years. The center’s video classes area creative way to keep clients company in times of social distancing, when many might feel isolated and scared.  

