Dancing alone: A senior center keeps clients up and moving

VIRGINIA (WDVM) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is speaking live at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 6 to give an update to coronavirus response and impact in the commonwealth. Watch it live here.

Fairfax County, Virginia now has 488 cases of COVID-19, the highest in the entire state. The statewide number of COVID-19 cases is 2,878, according to the latest April 6 data provided by the Virginia Department of Health. Fifty-four people have died.