3 more Virginians die from COVID-19, Gov. suspends elective surgeries

Governor Ralph Northam provides an update to coronavirus response in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is providing his daily coronavirus response briefing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

Northam said he is signing an executive order to postpone elective surgeries to preserve personal protective equipment and hospital space for COVID-19 patients.

There are now 391 COVID-19 patients in Virginia. Two Virginians died in Henrico County yesterday. Three died today, according to Northam’s press conference. In total, there have been nine COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, according to the latest March 25 numbers on the state’s department of health website. Information on possible underlying medical conditions was not provided during the press conference for the three recent deaths.

Fairfax County has the highest cases count at 76. Arlington County has 46. Prince William County has 32 cases, and Loudoun County has 20 — as of the latest March 25 data.

The Virginia State Parks will become day-use only. Cabins and bathrooms at the parks will be closed starting Friday.

The White House and Senate leaders approved a plan to send money to people across the country during the pandemic, which is severely affecting businesses with closures. People who make under $75,000 a year will receive one-time payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child under the age of 17. Married couples will receive $2,400.

This story will be updated.