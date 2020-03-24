D.C. non-essential businesses set to close, students learn remotely

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the closure of all non-essential businesses in the District, similar to the announcement made by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday.

Additional details and interpretive guidance on the order are set to come out late Tuesday.

Tuesday also marks the first day of remote learning for D.C. public school students. Some students are receiving instruction online, while others are learning through hard copies and work packets.

The lack of digital devices and WiFi access among students concerns both the mayor and the DCPS chancellor, but big donations from local groups may help close the gap.

“Just yesterday, the D.C. Education Equity Fund raised over $1 million. This fund will be used to close the digital divide and bring more resources to our students and families,” said Mayor Bowser.

“Currently, about 30 percent of our students, we’re estimating, don’t have access to a device at home,” said DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee.

DCPS says it hopes to roll out laptops and WiFi hotspots to students who need them as soon as possible.