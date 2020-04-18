Crisis Counselors sent to NYC to help healthcare workers

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — A group of six crisis counselors known as the 10-33 Foundation were sent to New York City to help health care workers from across the nation who were sent to the Big Apple for COVID-19 response.

KC Peterson, a native of the Shenandoah Valley, is one of the six crisis counselors. He said the counselors were sent to the city to help the healthcare workers who are currently working 12 hour shifts for 21 days straight. Many are becoming overwhelmed by their work in the hospitals.

The crisis counselors said they’ve been in New York City for about 11 days so far. KC Peterson expects that he will leave at the end of April.