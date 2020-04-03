COVID-19 in the Eastern Panhandle and statewide: April 3

Video is from WDVM coverage on March 17, 2020 when Berkeley County declared a state of emergency despite having 0 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the time.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County is among the West Virginia counties reporting on the higher range of COVID-19 cases as of Friday, April 3.

Berkeley County has 37 cases of the coronavirus disease; second to Kanawha County, which has 40 cases, according to the latest data on April 3 from the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Services.

Under Governor Jim Justice‘s direction, the West Virginia National Guard is prepared to assist Berkeley County in COVID-19 response. The support includes providing additional personal protective equipment like masks and gloves; and helping move tests for rapid testing of health care providers, first responders and law enforcement.

“As we have done in both Monongalia and Kanawha Counties, we will surge National Guard assets to help our public health partners, Dr. Marsh and his team, to address the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the Berkeley County area,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.

In the rest of the Eastern Panhandle, Jefferson County has 12 cases and Morgan County has one case. The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is at 237, with 20 new cases reported just on Friday. Two West Virginians have died from COVID-19 so far. The department of health and human services said 6,130 tests have come back negative.

Here is the department’s case breakdown as of April 3 for the rest of the West Virginia counties: