COVID-19 in DC: Two more deaths reported, 52 people test positive

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two more women in Washington, D.C. have died from COVID-19. DC Health says a 67-year-old and an 86-year-old bring bring the death toll in the District to 599.

As of August 17, 52 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the District’s total number of positive cases to 13,325.

