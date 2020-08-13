COVID-19 in DC: test sites closed Thursday, one new death reported

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 68-year-old woman is the 594th person to die from COVID-19 in Washington, D.C, according to the latest report from the Health Department.

65 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. 13,024 people in the District have tested positive since the pandemic started.

Because of inclement weather, the District has cancelled all COVID-19 testing up to 4 p.m. Thursday. Click here for more information about the COVID-19 response in Washington, D.C.

