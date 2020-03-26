COVID-19 exposure at Murphy’s Irish Pub in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Some mid-March visitors to Murphy’s Irish Pub may have been exposed to COVID-19, the Alexandria Health Department said.

The health department said people who visited the pub during these dates and times should self-quarantine and call the Alexandria COVID-19 Information Line at 703.746.4988, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for further guidance:

March 10, between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

March 14, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

March 15, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The health department found out on March 25 that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 spent time at the pub on 713 King St. The person is not a resident of Alexandria.

Until those patrons visiting Murphy’s at the above time and dates receive specific guidance from AHD, they should stay at home, avoid visitors, not share items like towels and utensils, stay at least six feet away from other people in the household, and wash hands frequently. Alexandria Health Department

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance if you are experiencing these symptoms.