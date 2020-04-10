COVID-19 crisis changing consumer behavior

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — In the weeks since the coronavirus hit the US, our behavior as consumers has changed.

We are homebound and that has influenced our shopping habits. Home improvement and hardware stores are keeping a steady pace of business as families catch up on those long-put off projects around the house.

Many are getting renovations done and as the weather is about to turn for spring, garden centers are thriving with plans for backyard planting and mulching.

Philp Lowe owns Potomac Gardens and Greenhouse here and sees lots of traffic on his grounds.

“Folks are coming in to get mulch and to plant shrubbery,” he says. “Just doing a lot of yard clean up.”

For many, it’s an emotional thing: a bond with nature during these high-stress times. A great escape from all the “Zoom” conferences and online meetings from the kitchen table or family den.

“A lot of people have cabin fever,” says Lowe. “But we have a big space here and people like to walk around, get out of their house.”