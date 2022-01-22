COVID-19 cases decrease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — COVID-19 cases have decreased in Arlington, Virginia.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the rate of COVID-19 cases has dropped to nearly 40%.
The Virginia department of health reported 396 cases per day in Arlington.
Arlington had previously seen an increase of cases on Jan. 12, with a total of 646 cases per day.
The Virginia Department of Health has also reported that the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 has decreased with a rate of 22% compared to its previous rate of 29% in early January.
Despite the drop in cases, hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain with an average of four COVID-19 hospitalizations per day.