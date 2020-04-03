COVID-19 cases confirmed in 10 Montgomery Co. nursing homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials said 10 nursing homes across the county have confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff.

One of those residents died on April 2. He was a 70-year-old man living at The Angels Garden in Rockville. The most recent list of nursing home cases from the county is as follows:

Althea Woodland in Silver Spring currently has one confirmed case of a staff member with COVID-19

The Angels Garden in Rockville currently has one confirmed case, a man in his 70s, whose death was one of four reported yesterday

Brighton Gardens in North Bethesda currently has one confirmed case of a staff member with COVID-19 (previously reported on March 27)

Brooke Grove in Sandy Spring currently has one confirmed case of a resident with COVID-19

Cadia Healthcare in Wheaton currently has one confirmed case of a resident with COVID-19

Fairland Center in Silver Spring currently has one confirmed case of a staff member with COVID-19 (previously reported on March 27)

Fox Chase Rehab and Nursing in Silver Spring currently has one confirmed case of a staff member with COVID-19 (previously reported on March 27)

Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville has one resident who tested positive for COVID-19

Maplewood Park Place in Bethesda currently has one confirmed case of a resident with COVID-19

Layhill Center in Silver Spring currently has three residents with confirmed cases and one staff member who tested positive

Officials remind people that the virus doesn’t discriminate based on age or conditions, as a 3-month-old Montgomery County infant was diagnosed with the virus this week. Current reports show nine Montgomery County residents have died from COVID-19.