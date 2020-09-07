COVID-19 case totals, averages increase in Montgomery County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Confirmed COVID-19 case totals in Montgomery County are trending upward, according to county health officials and the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

As of Monday morning, the county’s three-day rolling average is 106 confirmed cases per day, with 140 new cases confirmed on Monday alone.

That three-day rolling average has generally trended upward since the end of August, when the three-day rolling average was around 70 confirmed cases per day.

Officials cited the upward trend as a reason for holding off on moving to Phase Three of reopening. The current numbers are higher than they were back when the county entered Phase Two.

A look at Montgomery County’s confirmed cases, day-by-day, and the the three-day rolling average over time.
Source: Montgomery County COVID-19 Dashboard

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories