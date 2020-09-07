COVID-19 case totals, averages increase in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Confirmed COVID-19 case totals in Montgomery County are trending upward, according to county health officials and the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
As of Monday morning, the county’s three-day rolling average is 106 confirmed cases per day, with 140 new cases confirmed on Monday alone.
That three-day rolling average has generally trended upward since the end of August, when the three-day rolling average was around 70 confirmed cases per day.
Officials cited the upward trend as a reason for holding off on moving to Phase Three of reopening. The current numbers are higher than they were back when the county entered Phase Two.
