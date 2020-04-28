COVID-19 and the foster care system

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — This pandemic has affected nearly every facet of life, and that includes children in the foster care system.

Many experts predict that there will be a surge in foster care placement following COVID-19.

Just a few weeks ago, communities were scrambling to find enough foster families because of the opioid epidemic. When you layer COVID-19 on top of that, the crisis becomes just that much more challenging. .

The reasons why it may rise:

1. Courts are shutting down, leaving many children and their parents in limbo. Parents either can’t prove they are ready to get their children back or fight to keep them.

2. Family visits are being suspended indefinitely.

3. Both domestic violence and child abuse increase during disasters.

4. Fewer foster parents, typically the elderly who are more at risk of COVID-19, are willing to take in kids for fear they have the virus.

Officials are asking, if you know a foster parent or child, reach out to them virtually to see how they’re doing and if there’s anything you can do to help them from afar.