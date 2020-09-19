County encourages community to have emergency “COVID Kit”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — September is Emergency Preparedness Month and Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) is encouraging community members to make a quarantine preparedness kit.

OEMHS’ Outreach Coordinator Joe Corona said having a COVID kit could help prevent contracting the virus and will also save time when facing the need to suddenly quarantine.

The kit includes a steady supply of masks, hand sanitizer, a medical ID card, sanitizing wipes, and more, which can all save crucial time when needing to isolate for 2 weeks with not much time to prepare.

“We don’t want you to overwhelm yourself by thinking you need all of this stuff set up right away.,” Corona said. “Take caution, take opportunities to start buying one or two things every time you go to the grocery store, and add it to your your quarantine kit so you can build that up as time goes on.”

Corona said having a preparedness kit as well as a general plan for the worst can help secure some peace of mind for famies during this time.