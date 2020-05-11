Coronavirus in West Virginia update: Gov. Justice to give press conference to discuss reopening state

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 and how it affects plans to reopen the Mountain State going forward.

As of 10 a.m., May 11, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received 63,469 laboratory results for COVID-19:

1,366 positive cases

62,103 negative tests

775 recoveries

54 deaths

Counties with confirmed cases of the virus include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (190), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (185), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).