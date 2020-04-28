Coronavirus in West Virginia: Mountain State reports a total of 1,079 cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday evening.

As of 10 a.m. April 28, 2020, the state has received 40,489 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,079 positive cases, 39,410 negative tests, 474 recoveries and 37 deaths. The WV DHHR says the revised laboratory results number of 40,489 is an effort to remove duplicate reports received through the massive onboarding from hospitals/facilities over the last five days. Many of the results that were sent by these hospitals had previously been reported by the reference labs and/or entered by hand before these entities were able to send electronically. Those duplicates have been removed from the totals.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department, according to the WV DHHR. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Fayette (11), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, the WV DHHR says.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.