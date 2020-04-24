Coronavirus in West Virginia: Jackson County death toll increases to 8 total

Jackson County, WV (WOWK) – The Jackson County Health Department has released the latest numbers of COVID-19 related cases bringing the total deaths in the county to eight.

The current number of COVID-19 cases include:

397 tested cases

134 positive cases

243 negative cases

20 pending cases

8 deaths

97 active cases including 8 who are currently in the hospital

29 recoveries from COVID-19

Jackson County has seen a spike in COVID-19 related cases recently. Among the notable cases include a total of 64 residents, 32 employees testing positive for the virus in a Jackson County nursing home.

