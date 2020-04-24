Coronavirus in West Virginia: Jackson County death toll increases to 8 total

Jackson County, WV (WOWK) – The Jackson County Health Department has released the latest numbers of COVID-19 related cases bringing the total deaths in the county to eight.
The current number of COVID-19 cases include:
- 397 tested cases
- 134 positive cases
- 243 negative cases
- 20 pending cases
- 8 deaths
- 97 active cases including 8 who are currently in the hospital
- 29 recoveries from COVID-19
Jackson County has seen a spike in COVID-19 related cases recently. Among the notable cases include a total of 64 residents, 32 employees testing positive for the virus in a Jackson County nursing home.
