Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice gives updates on reopening at noon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 and the plans for reopening the Mountain State.

As of 10 a.m., May 8, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 59,436 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,310 positive cases, 58,126 negative tests, 738 recoveries and 51 deaths. The WV DHHR’s website says the county health departments are reporting a combined total of 484 currently active cases.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 includeBarbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (7), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (30), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (86), Kanawha (176), Lewis (4), Lincoln (4), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).