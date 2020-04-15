Congressman Trone to host panel of mental health experts

In this June 14, 2018 photo, David Trone, the co-owner of wine megastore chain Total Wine & More, stands in front of the Shady Grove Metro stop in Derwood, Md., where he greeted voters on the first day of early voting in Maryland. Trone is seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland’s 6th District Congressional seat. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — While the United States adjusts to a new normal during the coronavirus outbreak with closed schools, ban on social events and increasingly high unemployment — there is another medical concern to discuss: Mental health.

WDVM is livestreaming a mental health webinar here at noon on April 18 that will provide resources and answer questions on taking care of mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak. Congressman David Trone (MD-06) is hosting and is joined by a panel of experts from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Sheppard Pratt Health Systems, and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Trone’s office said the nation’s mental health system is a top priority of his, outlining the following mental health initiatives:

According to data from 2017 provided by the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. “In 2017, there were an estimated 46.6 million adults aged 18 or older in the United States with AMI. This number represented 18.9% of all U.S. adults,” the institute said.