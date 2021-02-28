Comparing vaccination data within the DMV area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With the emergency authorization of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday night, WDVM has taken a more in-depth look into the vaccination progress in the DMV area using data from the Centers for Disease Control.

West Virginia has the highest percentage of residents who received their first dose. As of February 28th, 317,008 people or 17.7% of their population have received at least one dose.

In Maryland, 884,208 people have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine. This equates to 14.6% of the total population.

When compared to their neighbouring states, 83,668 people or 11.9% of the total population in Washington D.C. have received their first dose. Finally, 1,349,077 residents or 15.8% of the population in Virginia have received their first shot.

The data shifts when comparing the total population who have received both doses.

In Washington D.C., 40,106 people or 5.7% of the total population have received two doses. Maryland and Virginia are hovering around 8%.

Maryland has 487,671 people or 8.1% of their population fully vaccinated and In Virginia, 721,028 people or 8.4% of their population has received both shots.

In West Virginia, 205,102 or 11.4% of their total population has received both doses of a COVID vaccination.

However, these numbers could look a little different in the coming weeks due to the single-shot nature of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.