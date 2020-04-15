College fairs go digital for prospective students during virus outbreak

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — College campuses have closed their doors to the public but have found another method for potential students to seek out their future schools.

Universities are now looking to go digital for things like college tours and college fairs to provide incoming first years the vital information they’ll need as they look to start school.

Tamara Pendleton founded College Fairs Online eight years ago and said their upcoming April college preview feature over 75 universities for students to digitally interact with.

“[Students] can ask questions at the bottom of each virtual booth where college reps will be answering throughout the day,” Pendleton said. “And there is an information request form they can fill out if they want to get more information about that college.”

Goucher College is one of many universities participating in online college fairs and they are hoping it will give incoming students the information they’ll need about financial aid, housing, classes and more.

“I think what’s most important with everything that’s going on now is we’re still communicating with each other, with students,” Senior Associate Director Of Admissions, Lisa Hill said. “[We’re] letting them know that colleges are interested in them.”

Hill said although digital fairs can’t replace the real thing, they still are a vital tool of reaching students, especially in times like the coronavirus pandemic where physical tours and fairs aren’t an option

Pendleton’s fair will be hosted April 20 to the 25 and registration is free for students.