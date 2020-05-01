City of Huntington holds “salute to healthcare workers” parade

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Across the nation, doctors, nurses and other medical staff have been working long hours, and weeks without time off. So every now and then they need something to bring a smile to their faces.

Sirens, firetrucks, and even helicopters surrounded Cabell-Huntington, and Saint Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams says, “there are two words that we learn from when we’re growing up that are important for everything that we do.. Thank You.”

And those two words are the reason for all of the commotion. To say thank you to healthcare workers. Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader adds, “I think this just speaks volumes on how we operate on a daily basis. We band together to deal with issues whether it’s a pandemic, the opiod crisis, or something else.”

Huntington resident Emily Lynch says she was there to show support for not only today, but for situations in the past as well. “I guess my big thing is my daughter was born here, and she’s been in here twice, being sick so they’ve just done a lot for her and it’s just my way of supporting them and telling them, thank you for that.”

While the city was realizing that during uncertain times, ordinary people step up to fill unfamiliar roles. Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell adds, “in normal times it’s us first responders that are trying to keep the community and the city as safe as we can, they’re kind of pushed to the front lines, they’re the ones who don’t have the choice to stay home or to work from home they have to come in and they have to deal with this.”

Mayor Williams closed his interview with 13 News Reporter Erin Noon, by saying: