City of Frederick creates new partnership amid COVID-19 outbreak

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, the city of Frederick’s mayor Micheal O’Connor announced new partnerships to serve the community during COVID-19.

“It’s part of our responsibility to try and assist those in our community and depending on who we’re talking about, this can look like a lot of different things,” said O’Connor.

The Salvation Army in conjunction with the Frederick Community Action Agency is mobilizing a food bank that will serve seniors and families. 3 to 5 days’ worth of food will be delivered once a week to seniors in need and weekend food resources will be made available to support families in the Frederick County Public Schools system. The mayor says this partnership, will make the city stronger.



“I really appreciate the creativity of the non-profit sector and the private sector looking at ways we can pull together as a community to get through this because when all is said and done we will get through this, but we will get through this as a community, and that’s really what we’re trying to focus on,” said O’Connor.

The mayor also announced that Tenth Ward Distilling and McClintock Distilling are donating handcrafted hand sanitizer to the city, to keep volunteers, police department, and workers at the water treatment plant safe.