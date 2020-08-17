Manassas distributes essential COVID-19 supplies to underserved communities

Over 400 were hung on doorknobs at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

CITY OF MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Manassas and local volunteers are working to hand out 5,000 bags of essential COVID-19 supplies, including 20,000 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer.

The city is participating in the Commonwealth’s Health Equity Task Force Program’s pilot to reach underserved communities. With the help of the state, the city identified 40 localities in need and has distributed 1,000 bags so far. Over 400 were hung on doorknobs at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

“We are a community and we’re here to help each other stay safe,” said the city’s Emergency Management Specialist, Amelia Gagnon. “This isn’t ending, as far as we know, any time soon unfortunately. We just want to help each other, work together, and we’re all in this together.”

Manassas is one of 35 localities in the state to participate in the pilot program.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM