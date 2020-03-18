City and Downtown Frederick Partnership launch curbside pick-up parking zones to downtown restaurants

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — To support restaurants in downtown Frederick, the city of Frederick and Downtown Frederick Partnership have established curbside pick-up parking zones.

So far, there are 25 zones designated across downtown. These zones are located near businesses and restaurants so residents can park right outside for 10 minutes to receive their carry-out orders.

“If people can help by ordering dinners from local establishments and drop by and pick them up and we can have facilitated that with our curbside pick up zones,” said Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development, for the City of Frederick. “It is a win-win for the community and restaurants.”

Griffin said these pick-up zones are a great way to help with social distancing.