Churches create COVID-19 community aid website

The website will facilitate receiving and distributing donated items for those in need.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Churches in Washington County are coming together to offer community support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly 25 churches in the area created a website called ForOurCity.com that works to distribute food and other necessary items for those impacted by COVID-19. People in the community who are in need can access the items through a pickup location. The churches participating are willing to personally deliver the goods to those who have the virus, are in mandated quarantine or are part of the elderly or immunocompromised.

“This is an effort to both mobilize a significant amount of and mobilize new volunteers to get involved in these efforts,” said Lifehouse Church Lead Pastor, Patrick Grach.

The church said that people interested in helping can either donate items, money to buy items, or can volunteer their time, in a guaranteed safe environment.