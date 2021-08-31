CDC warns against ivermectin in treating COVID-19

Nevada Poison Control has reported an increase in calls concerning people who say they were exposed to ivermectin, even as doctors and government agencies warn that its usage is not approved to treat COVID-19. (KLAS)

(WDVM) — The CDC recently sent a health advisory against the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin. The FDA is saying there are several reasons why you shouldn’t use it to treat or prevent COVID-19

Ivermectin is an FDA-approved prescription medication used to treat certain infections caused by internal and external parasites.

“There is no science behind using Ivermectin against the COVID-19 because the mechanism of action of Ivermectin is different than what is needed to take care of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Mohammed Ali, a board-certified infectious disease physician at Meritus Medical Center.

According to the CDC, ivermectin dispensing by retail pharmacies has increased, as well as the use of veterinary formulations available over the counter but not intended for human use.

“There are several small studies that have shown that it’s not very effective in COVID patients, and in fact, ivermectin sometimes, used in higher doses, can be toxic to humans,” said Dr. Ali.

There has been a rise in calls to poison control centers reporting overdoses as well as adverse effects associated with ivermectin misuse and overdose.

“Generally, we use an antiviral drug that is known to be effective against the covid-19, and that is called Remdesivir that usually is combined with steroids, called Dexamethasone. Those two treatments in multiple clinical trials now have proven to be the most effective,” said Dr. Ali.

Health officials have determined that there is just not enough data to recommend ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19.

Meritus Regional Infusion Center is open to accommodate monoclonal antibodies through IV infusion, which is therapy for mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and high-risk pediatric patients.