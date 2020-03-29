Carroll County officials address Mount Airy COVID-19 outbreak

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WDVM) — Following the COVID-19 outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mt. Airy, Maryland, Carroll County Board of Commissioners’ President Stephen Wantz and Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer held a press conference with Carroll Hospital, detailing how the county is handling the situation.

County officials stated that a resident of Pleasant View presented the underlying medical conditions of COVID-19 and died before being transported.

Maryland health officials reported that overall cases around the state rose to about 1,200 on Sunday, representing an increase of more than 200 cases.