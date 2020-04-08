Bridgeport firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, 7 others quarantined

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A firefighter with the Bridgeport Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart, the individual had been tested on Monday due to living with a family member who had tested positive for the virus, and on Tuesday, Hart said that the individual with the fire department had also tested positive.

Prior to testing positive, Hart said, the individual had been off work since the Friday before. Also, Hart said, the Bridgeport Fire Department had begun a process of cleaning and sterilizing the building and equipment prior to the individual testing positive for the coronavirus.

When the department learned of the positive test result, the seven other firefighters working the same shift as the positive-testing individual were given a 14-day leave and offered a test, as well, Hart said.

As of right now, none of those on leave — including the individual who tested positive — are not presenting symptoms.