Bike boom: Pandemic leads to increase of bicycle sales

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM) — While the pandemic has been a challenge for many people, one silver lining is an uptick of bicycle enthusiasts.

A national market research firm found a 121-percent increase in bicycle sales since the coronavirus outbreak.

One Hagerstown bicycle retailer is seeing it first hand, and residents have something to look forward to instead of being home.

“We had our busiest six weeks ever, the second quarter has beaten every other quarter in the history of our eight years,” said Jamie Boward,” owner of Mercury Endurance Cycle here. “We are totally sold out of bikes through July, that’s what the suppliers are telling us.”

Bike rider Jill Eckardt is excited for time to ride her bike. “Cycling has never been better and we are so excited to always ride our bikes. We love our bikes, we love biking, and we have had more opportunity to take advantage of being outside.”

Boward, at Mercury Endurance Cycles, says “People are putting down the screens and picking up their bikes.” He hopes to get more bikes in stock soon so the community can start riding more.

