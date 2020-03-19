Berkeley Senior Services working through changes because of COVID-19

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley Senior Services center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, is undergoing major changes because of COVID-19.

All social programs have been suspended to keep within CDC guidelines, but staff members are maintaining contact through telephone daily for the senior citizens.

Meals are still being packed and provided for those that need it, along with medical transportation to and from the center.

Amy Orndoff, Director of Berkeley Senior Services, says all this is possible because of the support of the community; saying “We could not do what we do without the support of our community. so you know I’m not surprised that when the chips are down, everyone is pitching in and leaning on one another. and helping one another, but it is very humbling and you know – nice to live in such a tight-knit community and you know the people that just show love to our seniors, it’s just overwhelming.”