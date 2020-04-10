Berkeley County updates dispatch protocol for COVID-19

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A new dispatch protocol for Berkeley County went into effect on Friday that updates their policies on how to protect the public and all first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new protocol allows providers to disclose a patient’s health information without their permission to anyone who is in a position to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat.

According to the press release, Berkeley County Central Dispatch will begin asking screening questions from callers and will promptly notify responders if the address is “COVID-19 positive” or “COVID-19 possible.”

The notification will give notice to responders to don personal protection equipment before arriving to the scene.

