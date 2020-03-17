Berkeley County under state of emergency

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County, West Virginia council passed a state of emergency proclamation on Tuesday afternoon due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The proclamation activates the Berkeley County Emergency Operations Plan and implements the operation of the Berkeley County Emergency Operations Center for the coordination of information and resources, according to the council.

COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness with positive cases in 49 states plus Washington, D.C. West Virginia is the only state in the U.S. that does not yet have any confirmed cases, however, case numbers across the globe are increasing rapidly. The proclamation says “the impending threat to Berkeley County by COVID-19 is a catastrophic health emergency.”

Governor Jim Justice is again addressing the public at 6 p.m. on March 17, which WDVM is streaming live. On Monday, Justice said there were 84 tests, with 80 people testing negative and four tests still pending.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic last Friday. West Virginia’s surrounding states Maryland and Virginia, are seeing increasing positive cases daily.