Attorney to provide free legal consultations for Shenandoah Valley businesses

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester attorney is offering free, 30-minute legal consultations to small business owners, who are grappling with ever-changing laws during the pandemic.

Principal attorney Josh Hummer of The Law Office of Joshua E. Hummer, PLC will randomly select one business per week that has less than 50 employees and is located in the Shenandoah Valley. Small business owners have to understand new compliance regulations under the Emergency Paid Leave Act and the Expanded Family Medical Leave Act. Hummer says those haven’t been strictly enforced yet; however, while FMLA is for businesses of over 50 employees, businesses with less than that (without experience with FMLA), will have to comply with the Emergency Paid Leave Act.

“They’re civil penalties. They’re administrative penalties, like fines. But we have no clue how they’re going to be actually enforced because no one’s enforcing them yet,” Hummer said.

They also have to understand how closing orders may affect their business; for example, in Virginia it’s a crime to violate stay-at-home orders, but it’s not a crime in West Virginia. This is of special concern to businesses owners in the Shenandoah Valley, who have customers from both states. Once businesses start to reopen, Hummer says many questions will arise about liability. For example, if a customer visits a workplace and contracts COVID-19, is the business responsible? This is a question, like many others, that Hummer says attorneys don’t have answers for right now.

“The employment side of things, while it is a civil penalty, the penalties are fairly severe and if you don’t get it right, you’re out of business,” Hummer said.

For those small businesses who have received their PPP loans, owners will have to know how and when they’re forgiven, and how much they’ll have to pay back. Business owners may also need assistance negotiating with their landlords, who are expecting rent payments.

“The legal community is doing a tremendous job in trying to get as much information and trying to help as many people as we can,” Hummer said. “I’ve been busy giving webinars. We have a new newsletter. A lot of these businesses don’t have the money now. We’re trying to help as much as we can.”

Business owners may apply by email: info@jehlaw.net.

