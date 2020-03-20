Assisted living resident tests positive for COVID-19

The Fairfax County Health Department reports the individual has been in isolation since he presented symptoms of respiratory illness on March 14.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A resident of The Kensington, an assisted living and memory care facility in Falls Church, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fairfax County Health Department reports the individual has been in isolation since he presented symptoms of respiratory illness on March 14. Health officials sent specimens to the Virginia State Laboratory on Monday.

Visitor restrictions had reportedly already been in place at The Kensington. Executive Director Amy Feather says The Kensington has been taking extra precautions since November. Residents and staff have been monitored daily for symptoms.

“Staff has been doing sanitizing within the community, particularly within high traffic areas,” Feather said. “Deliveries have been restricted to outside entrances and retrieved by staff to those in the community. As per guidance from the CDC for health care communities, the community has limited visitors and cancelled all events and outings.”

On Thursday, at Governor Ralph Northam’s daily press conference, when asked about the case the state epidemiologist director said, “We’re working very closely with those facilities to identify people who were exposed and to provide instructions for how to isolate, quarantine people, cleaning, and all the measures that need to be put into place.

“The health care facilities that we’re working with have been very responsive,” Dr. Lilian Peake said.

An infection control team with the Virginia Health Department will provide staff with the necessary personal protective equipment. It will interview residents and staff members, collect more samples, and help with isolation, quarantine, and sanitization.

“The Fairfax County Department of Health has been an invaluable partner in helping us mobilize the resources we need to test and monitor the health of our residents and staff. We are extremely grateful to them for their help,” Feather said.