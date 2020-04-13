Areas of Silver Spring show high levels of COVID-19 transmission

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s State Department of Health is now releasing coronavirus case numbers by ZIP code.

According to the department’s latest data, three of the top five ZIP codes with the highest case counts are in Silver Spring.

On Monday, the three Silver Spring ZIP codes rank third through fifth, after a ZIP code in Baltimore and another in Lanham. The three ZIP codes in Silver Spring are all adjacent to one another in a cluster.

20904 has 137 confirmed cases. This area borders the Prince George’s County line, and includes northern White Oak, Colesville and Fairland. This area is where a drive-through testing site opened last week.

ZIP code 20902 has 135 cases in the Wheaton area, while 20906 has 134 cases, representing the Aspen Hill area.

Data from Zip-Codes.com shows these three neighboring zip codes are home to around 179,781 people.

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, who lives in one of the Silver Spring ZIP codes tweeted about the data on Monday.

He said, in part, “I live in the ZIP code with the second highest amount of cases in MD, second only to Baltimore. What do these ZIP codes have in common, they both have large black and brown communities.”

I live in the zip code with the 2nd highest amount of cases in MD, second only to Baltimore. What do these zip codes have in common, they both have large black and brown communities. We must work urgently to expand pop-up testing & targeted messaging in these areas. #Covid_19 https://t.co/dmg07flJbX — Will Jawando (@willjawando) April 13, 2020

The communities are also considered low-income, with an average household income of $20,761 a year across the three ZIP codes.

Lawmakers say the hope this new data can help jurisdictions tailor their messaging to specific communities.

Maryland is now offering a coronavirus page in the spanish language: Recursos para Marylanders en Español.