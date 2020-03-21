Apple Blossom Festival planners talk about moving forward

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–After announcing the suspension of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, the Board of Directors are working to figure out the next steps for the festival.

Planners are currently working on a plan to deal with tickets that were already purchased for festival events. They will be releasing details on that soon. They say they may try to hold a modified version of the festival later in the year but are still deciding on that.

“It’s undoing things and being fair to people and businesses and other people who were participants,” said Barry Carper, President of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

The festival was cancelled because of the CDC’s gathering guidelines.