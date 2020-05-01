Anti-viral drug tested at UVA to speed COVID-19 recovery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — The University of Virginia Health (UVA) is testing the antiviral drug remdesivir, to speed up the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports the drug helped patients with advanced cases recover 31% faster than patients who received a placebo, “recovery” was defined as being well enough to leave the hospital or return to normal activities.

“This is the first clinical trial to demonstrate an effective treatment for COVID-19,” said Patrick Jackson, MD, the principal investigator of the trial at UVA. “Remdesivir will be one tool we can use to turn the tide of this pandemic.”

“I’m extremely proud for the clinical research staff, pharmacists and others who helped us launch this trial in record time,” said Taison Bell, MD, a UVA critical care and infectious disease specialist. “Because of their efforts, we were able to get a win for our community in the fight against COVID-19.” Taison Bell, MD

