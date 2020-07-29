America’s COVID-19 death toll: The numbers you need to understand

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – America is rapidly approaching a landmark of 150,000 deaths attributed to the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this writing, the US ranks first in the world in the number of deaths, with the Centers for Disease Control reporting more than 147,000 fatalities. At the rate of growth projected by the CDC, the number will surpass the 150,000 by week’s end. The federal agency reported a single day fatality number of 1,126 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

In comparison Brazil ranks second with 88,634, India is second with 34,224 deaths, Russia is currently fourth with 13,54 and South Africa comes in fifth with 7,257. The numbers are a compilation of the CDC in the US and the World Health Organization abroad.

That’s a lot of numbers but 13 News has researched the numbers to try and put them in perspective.

The projected 150,000 deaths nearly equal the population of Kanawha County, West Virginia which according to US Census estimates had a population of slightly more than 176,000 in 2019. The number is also more than the entire population of Cabell and Putnam counties combined (148,392).

The projected death toll exceeds all the residents, as of the 2019 U.S. Census estimates, of the cities of Charleston (47,215), Huntington (46,048), Morgantown (30955) and Ripley (3,185) combined. The total population of these cities is 127,403 according to the census.

Put another way, the current death toll of 150,000 exceeds the entire population of Boyd, Greenup, and Pike counties in Kentucky — which together account for 140,218 people.

And in Ohio the number exceeds the entire populations of Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio, which Combined have 134,777 residents.

With the continued national surge in cases, and the White House counting 21 states as “Red Zones” as of Wednesday. Dr. Deborah Birx, The White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Tuesday the virus is threatening regions where cases were thought controlled, adding “We can see the virus moving North”.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts the national toll will exceed 219,000 by November.