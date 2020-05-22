MARYLAND (WDVM) — As COVID-19 continues to affect the public, the Alzheimer’s Association Maryland Chapter is appealing to legislators to protect the vulnerable members of the community during the pandemic.
Advocating for increased resources, enhanced testing, and proper protective equipment, the association is working to help improve the conditions of long-term care facilities dealing with COVID-19.
Chapter director Cass Naugle says assisted care facilities are high risk because of many factors.
“About 50% [of COVID-19 deaths] are comprised of deaths in long-term care facilities.,” Naugle said. “The patient population meets all of the criteria for vulnerability.”
Naugle says closeness of the population, underlying health conditions, and decreased cognitive abilities can create a perfect storm of issues that could only get worse if not addressed.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Texas lawmakers want to keep business with Mexico open — but worry about opening border
- Fairfax Parks will being reopening in time for Memorial Day weekend
- Paws of Honor, devoted to helping retired service dogs, welcomes support
- Alzheimer’s Association advocates for increased resources for care facilities
- Donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App